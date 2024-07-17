Ghana: Teachers Who Did Not Receive Tm1 Laptops to Get Full Refund

In a press release on July 14, 2024, the GES said the list of affected teachers must be submitted to the Controller and Accountant General Department through the GES by July 16, 2024, to facilitate refunds in the July 2024 validation.

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the compilation of a list of teachers who were deducted for TM1 laptops in 2022 but did not receive the devices.

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, launched the TM1 Laptop Distribution Program in September 2021 with the goal of providing over 340,000 laptops to teachers in public schools.

However, some teachers b=did not receive their laptops even though they were billed.

In a press release on July 14, 2024, the GES said the list of affected teachers must be submitted to the Controller and Accountant General Department through the GES by July 16, 2024, to facilitate refunds in the July 2024 validation.

"The list should reach the Controller and Accountant General Department through the Ghana Education Service by 16th July 2024 to effect refund in the July 2024 validation," the statement read.