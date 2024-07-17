Ghana: Gh¢2.3m Paid in Excess to Food Suppliers - Auditor General Reveals

17 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

The Auditor-General recommends that the National Coordinator implement measures to identify, retrieve, and recover all outstanding overpayments and wrongful payments made to caterers, as well as funds generated from the sale of application forms

The 2023 Auditor-General's report on the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has uncovered a financial irregularity, resulting in an excess payment of GH¢2.3 million to food suppliers.

Launched in 2005, the programme now serves meals to over 4 million students in 12,000 public basic schools, covering all 216 districts in the country.

The Programme currently allocates GH₵1.50 per child, which is very low enough to feed a child a nutritious meal.

The Auditor-General's team conducted a comprehensive audit of the Ghana School Feeding Programme from August to October 2022, covering the national secretariat in Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper East, and Western Regional offices. The audit also examined the programme's activities over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2022.

The audit also revealed that the meals provided by the cooks were insufficient to sustain the students throughout the school day, falling short of the necessary nutritional standards.

The audit uncovered unauthorized payments of GH¢274,235.29 made to caterers who were not officially contracted for the programme.

The national secretariat failed to collect an outstanding amount of GH¢831,776.00 generated from the sale of caterer application forms.

The Auditor-General recommends that the National Coordinator implement measures to identify, retrieve, and recover all outstanding overpayments and wrongful payments made to caterers, as well as funds generated from the sale of application forms.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.