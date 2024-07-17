Liberia: Mining 'Cartel Leader', Co-Conspirators Still At-Large

Gao Feng, the man believed to be the ringleader of a mining cartel, who along with dozens of his co-conspirators was recently indicted by the government is still at large despite enormous efforts by security agents to have him arrested. Also on the run with him are a few of his co-conspirators.

Gao, also known as "Barry" and the alleged "real Minister of Mines", and his cohorts were indicted by the Ministry of Justice last week for leading a massive illegal mining operation across the country. The indictment accuses Gao Feng and several associates, both Liberian and Chinese nationals, of economic sabotage, tax evasion, and criminal conspiracy.

Barry and others, including Zheng Yi, Li YingJun, and Mo HaiLong, have since been on the run inspite of an arrest warrant issued by the government to have them apprehended.

"We have been doing all we can to have the ringleader of the cartel arrested but we have not been successful," a top Justice Ministry official, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Observer Tuesday evening. "We will do all we can to bring Barry and his man to justice for plundering the resources of this country for all those years. They won't go scot-free."

Following complaints and heightened concerns regarding illegal mining activities, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, led by Minister Wilmot Paye, initiated investigations that resulted in targeted raids on Gao Feng's mining sites in Gbarpolu County.

While seven associates were apprehended during these operations, Gao Feng and several others managed to evade capture. In response to the potential flight risk posed by Gao Feng and his associates, a writ of arrest has been issued alongside a travel ban to prevent their departure from the country.

A Ne Exeat Republica was ordered by the Judge of Stipendiary Magistrate at the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, on July 10, 2024, prohibiting Gao Feng and his associate from leaving the jurisdiction of the Republic of Liberia.

The MOJ official told the Observer that the indictment of Barry and his associates marks a significant moment in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

The indictment outlines an illicit mining network allegedly spearheaded by Barry, which operated for a significant period, spanning six years. This operation reportedly utilized a large number of excavators and washing plants dispersed across various counties in Liberia.

The activities of this network are accused of resulting in a substantial loss estimated at over US$29 million in government revenue.

The focus of the indictment centers on their activities in Gbarpolu County, particularly concerning encroachments on licensed mining areas and disrupting legitimate mining operations conducted by NEO Global Mines and Minerals Inc.

However, the scale of the alleged operation and the targeting of a high-profile figure like Gao Feng suggest a new level of seriousness from the Liberian government.

"We will ensure that this case comes to a logical conclusion by apprehending Barry and his agents and prosecuting them. This government is prepared to do that and we will stand firm. No level of interference will thwart justice in this case," he said.

He noted that the MOJ has become more vigilant after reports emerged that top officials of government are working to help Barry and other Chinese nationals flee the country. "We received all of those pieces of intelligence and are working around the clock to be ahead of them," he said, noting with conviction that Barry is still in the country and will be arrested.

While the government is making frantic efforts to ensure that Barry and his associates are arrested and brought to book, others believe that he is too powerful and could just be hard to handle.

"We want the government to succeed in this case as this man has caused more harm to our country, but I believe that this is a huge task because this man is too influential. He has his tentacles everywhere. The government needs to work extremely hard," a Ministry of Mines and Energy employee told this writer.

"Barry became notorious for dubious mining activities in Liberia during the past six years. He was the one to decide for the Ministry of Mines and Energy who to deal with, where to mine, and how to mine," the MME employee narrated. "If anyone in the mining sector who he doesn't like, he can even instruct his subordinate ministers to revoke other miners' license, and issue to his associate companies within no time, and without even service termination notice to other miners."

"He even said that, if minerals were under the executive mansion, he can remove the mansion and mine there. It's so lucky for the Liberians that minerals have not been discovered for the past six years, or else the Executive Mansion may have been relocated," he said.

As the case goes to court, many Liberians are commending President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Minister Wilmot Paye, and MOJ for what they termed as uncompromising to illicit mining to protect the natural resources of Liberia.

Liberians are also lauding Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh for his oversight role played thus far in the case.

"We look forward to the Ministry of Mines and Energy uncovering more of what Gao Feng aka Barry and his associate did in exploiting minerals from the other counties as Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, River Gee, Mary Land," a caller said on a phone-in talk show on Tuesday.

"The main Criminal Suspects Gao Feng aka Barry, Zheng Yi, Li YingJun, and Mo HaiLong still at large, we urge anyone with information on them shall forward it immediately to Authorities," the Justice Ministry official said.