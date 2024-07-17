Representatives on Capitol Hill have called on the Chief of Staff (COS) of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Brigadier GeneralDavidson Forley, to "step down" due to his inability to effectively command and control officers of the national.

The outrage of the lawmakers, who hail from Montserrado, Nimba, and Gbarpolu, is a result of an incident that took place recently at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) where a detachment of the army was involved in a scuffle with officials and members of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) who had gone to welcome former President George Weah.

Nimba County District #7 Representative and Chairman on the House's Committee on National Security, Rep. Musa Bility; the House's Chairman on Elections and Inauguration, Gbarpolu County District #2 Representative Luther Collins and the House's Co-Chairman on Defense, Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah called on the AFL's COS to tender in his resignation as the action of his men brought embarrassment to the country and invoke memories of the brutal nature of the national army in the past.

The lawmakers made the remarks Tuesday, July 16 July following a communication from COS Forley in which he said that did not authorize the action of the AFL detachment commander at RIA--and that the commander unilaterally mandated soldiers to engage without his knowledge or didn't even inform the appropriate superior commander, who would have notified the AFL High Command.

Rep. Bility said this showed that the "Chief of Staff isn't in control or can't control the soldiers under his high command."

Rep. Collins added: "We can't have a Chief of Staff who can't be notified by a single detachment about an action that will embarrass the country."

The firebrand Kolubah buttressed his colleagues, with a shout, "Enough is enough, the Chief of Staff must resign."

It could be recalled that on Saturday, July 13, the RIA was swarmed by a mammoth crowd of sympathizers and supporters of former President Weah who had gone to welcome him. The crowd reportedly became uncontrollable and their unruly actions escalated into chaos, as they attempted to breach the airport terminal.

"Their actions significantly disrupt the flow of travelers' arrivals and departures. Accordingly, the RIA's security coordinator requested the AFL detachment commander at the RIA to support the airport security pending the arrival of the Liberian National Police (LNP)," COS Foley said in a communication to Defense Minister Geraldine George of which a copy was sent to House's Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and read during Tuesday's session.

"The decisive intervention of the AFL detachment commander was done without informing his appropriate superior commander, who would have notified the AFL High Command. Procedurally, this would have initiated strategic assessment and coordination with other security apparatus and civil authorities," he added. "Predicated on the above, this Headquarters is pleased to inform the Honorable Minister that in the aftermath of the situation, the following actions have been instituted by the Headquarters AFL.

He indicated that due to the findings of a situation report, the commander has been recalled and an investigation initiated. He promised the Defense Minister that findings from the investigation will be forwarded to the Ministry of National Defense as soon as possible.

Meanwhile , the House of Representatives has unanimously voted to summon Defense Minister Geraldine George, Justice Minister J. Oswald Tweh and Presidential National Security Advisor over the alleged unconstitutional deployment of the AFL Detachment at the Robert International Airport (RIA) to appear on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 11:00 am.

Those who are also summoned to appear Thursday include the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Davidson Forleh, the AFL Detachment Commander at the RIA, and Police Inspector Gerald Coleman.

The House's Plenary reached the decision Tuesday, July 16 during the 18th day sitting following a communication from Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko.

"Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, this very woeful scene brought to mind the fresh memory of our dark and ugly past as a country where soldiers were unlawfully deployed to defend the state against rebels," Foko said. "The state of the nation is peaceful and has been seen as an example of true democracy in Africa. Liberia is not at war, neither are we in a state of turmoil or in a state of emergency, which by law should not authorize the military to terrorize peaceful citizens on account that they have gone to the RIA to warmly receive their political leader."

Articles 85 and 86 of the Constitution of Liberia govern the deployment of the Liberian military in emergency periods and thereto prohibit the use of lethal force against Liberian citizens in peacetime.

Additionally, the Montserrado lawmaker said the AFL, in its National Defense Act of 2008, Section 2.1, states that to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Liberia, including land, air, and marine territory, against external aggressions, insurgency, terrorism, and encroachment.

In addition, thereto, the AFL shall respond to natural disasters and engage in other civic works as may be required or deemed expedient, to participate in international peacekeeping, peace enforcement, and others in cooperation with all international institutions of which Liberia is a member of.

Rep. Foko added: "It is deeply worrisome, disturbing, and a matter of concern to see the military deployed at the airport when there is neither threat of external aggression nor insurgency or any state of emergency, an action the harassment and intimidation to peaceful citizens at the Airport just because they have gone to receive former Liberian President."