Uganda: Activists Sue Govt Over Human Rights Violations

Eight victims of police brutality have filed lawsuits against the government and ten police officers, accusing them of violating human rights through illegal arrests and detentions.

The case was filed at the High Court in Kampala against Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Attorney General, and ten police officers, namely Alex Nsenge, James Okoth, Martin Okoyo, Twinamatsiko Onesmus, James Wabwire, Jacob Bwire Wandera, David Nahamya, Mr Okello (head of Field Force Unit at Jinja Road Police Station), Patrick Opiyo, and Alex Micwemirungi, all in their private capacity.

The activists include Bob Barigye, Alphonse Nkurunziza, Vincent Lubega Nsamba, Gerald Wenani, David Musiri, Sanya Ivan Elvis, Debbo Sean Tevin, and Ssekandi Eric.

These victims are part of over 192 human rights defenders, including youth, students, civil society groups, oil-affected communities, and others involved in campaigns to promote human and environmental rights, who have continued to suffer various violations.

Led by their lawyers, including Eron Kiiza, Peter Arinitwe, and Anthony Odur, the activists claim their campaigns are aimed at combating risky oil activities such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the Tilenga oil project, the Hoima refinery oil project, and the degradation of Bugoma forest, Lakes Albert and Victoria, River Nile, Murchison Falls National Park (MFNP), and protecting thousands of local communities whose land has been compulsorily acquired without fair compensation or grabbed with impunity.

They blame the government and specifically the police, Resident District Commissioners, the army, and some private companies, especially oil companies, for violating their rights to own land, assemble, demonstrate peacefully, associate, and move freely.

Anthony Odur, one of their lawyers, stated that on October 5, 2022, police arrested and illegally detained over nine university students and youth for six days during a peaceful march to the European Union offices in Kampala.

"Further, on December 9, 2022, police arrested and detained three EACOP activists for peacefully protesting against human rights violations in Uganda," he said.

He further noted that on January 24, 2023, police illegally arrested and detained human rights activists protesting against police impunity for more than 48 hours.

"On September 15, 2023, police arrested and detained four human rights defenders as they peacefully marched to Parliament to deliver a petition requesting MPs to use their legislative and oversight powers to end fossil fuel investments in Uganda," he said.

Odur also noted that on November 20, 2023, police arrested and illegally detained six human rights activists who were peacefully protesting against the Chinese government's plans to fund oil activities in Uganda for three days at Jinja Road police station.

"On November 24, 2023, police illegally arrested and detained seven youth human rights activists peacefully petitioning the Ugandan Parliament to intervene and stop police brutality against human and environmental defenders for over 20 days," he stated.

He stated that on December 15, 2023, fifteen students were illegally arrested and detained for protesting against police impunity in stopping the activities of civil society.

"On June 26, 2024, police illegally arrested and detained 30 human rights activists who were peacefully protesting at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, demanding that the Chinese government should not fund activities that worsen climate change in Uganda," he said.

In their suit, the human rights defenders are seeking a court declaration that the actions of the government and police amounted to torture, brutality, and inhuman and degrading treatment, contrary to Articles 24 and 44 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda.

They also want a declaration that the police's obstruction of their peaceful demonstrations was a direct violation of their rights to assemble, associate, move, and freedom of speech and expression, as guaranteed by Articles 28 and 29 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the activists want the court to order, in line with Article 50 of the Constitution, that the victims of human rights violations are entitled to compensation for the violations suffered and damages incurred.

They also seek a permanent injunction to halt all illegal actions of the police and the government to allow human rights defenders to do their work freely.