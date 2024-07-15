Uganda: Planned Anti-Corruption March to Parliament Is Not Cleared - Police

Police have warned that the planned march to parliament by anti-corruption crusaders is illegal, since it has not been cleared.

"We are informed of an ongoing mobilization calling for people to march to parliament but we want to warn organisers that given the lack of transparency and a potential of disorder, we are against this march," police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday.

Talk of a march to Parliament on July 23 in protest against fraudulent conduct by those in power keeps gaining traction, especially on social media.

Organisers say they want to show dissatisfaction against Parliament and the way it uses of public funds .

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said as security agencies, they have not been informed of the said planned protest that he warned is likely to escalate into disorder on Kampala roads.

Rusoke said that by mobilizing behind scenes, the said protest is likely to be disastrous , adding that as security, they will not allow it to continue.

"We have seen organizers using social media to mobilise people to parliament. We respect the constitutional right to carry out a peaceful demonstration and right to assembly but we know some people with ulterior motives might want to hijack these activities," Rusoke said.

Quoting intelligence reports, the police spokesperson said everything points to the planned protest being disastrous.

He urged the organisers to speak with police for guidance on how to express their dissatisfaction peacefully.

"We are ready and open to guide people in exercise of their rights but without any jeopardizing public safety."

The development comes in the wake of deadly protests in Kenya a few weeks ago over the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 which had proposed a wide array of tax and administrative measures affecting different tax laws.

The protest saw a dozen of Kenyans killed but their government later withdrew the controversial law.

The Ugandan government recently warned Ugandans against replicating the Kenyan protests.