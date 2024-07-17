Liberia: Kiatamba Picks Bones With Government

Monrovia — A Liberian political commentator, Abdullah Kiatamba, says President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision and judgment regarding the unapproved display of earth-moving equipment and removal or scratch of tenure positions in government contradict his 42 years of government experience.

According to Mr. Kiatamba, the president's decision also validates that he is surrounded by a generation of sycophants. He added that President Boakai's decision also cast a dark cloud over the President's next decision.

Speaking on a live talk show in Monrovia on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Liberian Political Analyst further indicated that if huge sycophants did not surround President Boakai, he could have been properly advised regarding these decisions that have sparked controversy about his leadership.

He argues that the earth-moving equipment displayed was wronged and had serious cabinet blunder.

According to him, the earth-moving equipment brought to the country is more like an amateur handling issue, especially government communication.

Mr. Kiatamba adds that, disappointingly, President Boakai, after prolonged public outcry, wrote to the House of Representatives, saying they acknowledged the procedure but brought the equipment based on a gentleman's agreement.

"Gentleman agreement, President Boakai told us regarding the earth-moving equipment. If it's a gentleman's agreement, why parade the street? The process was poorly handled and managed. You can't run Liberia on a gentleman's agreement because a gentleman's agreement is not binding and legal. The President represents the country; therefore, there is no gentleman agreement with any agreement the President enters into. Moreover, business tycoons prioritize profit over people." He notes.

Mr. Kiatamba laments that this has raised alarm about the President's Judgment, and no matter his intentions, Liberia will not trust him due to his previous record.

Commenting on the tenure saga across the country, he says he believes the manner and form in which the government handled the issue of tenure positions was poor.

According to him, President Boakai, while serving as Vice President to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was part of the team that formulated tenure positions; therefore, he should be a custodian to adhere to the law.

He further indicates that the Supreme Court's ruling went against the President for disrespecting the law, which clearly caused public embarrassment and challenged the president's experience.

"This was an issue of law, and President Boakai should have contacted his team of lawyers before making a move. However, they couldn't tell him the truth due to sycophancy. I think the President was moved by huge partisan anger against those in tenure positions", he expresses.