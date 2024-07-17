Liberia: Govt. Summons Pastor Benedict Tweh.

The Government of Liberia has summoned the spiritual Head of Flaming Fire International Ministry, Prophet Benedict Jefferson Tweh, to appear for raining insults publicly.

Monrovia, Liberia, July 17, 2024 - The Government of Liberia summons Prophet Benedict Jefferson Tweh, host pastor of Flaming Fire International Ministry, to address his frequent raining of curses on Liberians via his radio station.

Pastor Benedict Tweh, a.k.a. "Yes Daddy," recently threatened to throw sickness (gowah) on Liberians who oppose his spiritual ministration.

Speaking at Tuesday's regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said Pastor Benedict Tweh's recent outburst on the airwave sounded unpleasant.

Although Minister Piah did not cite specific provisions of the law regarding these curses, he emphasized that religious leaders should refrain from threatening people's lives.

The information minister also warns that Flaming FM's license could be revoked if Pastor Tweh fails to appear or comply with the summon.

In other news, Minister Piah cautions former President Weah to ensure his supporters abide by the law. This statement was made in response to reported protocol breaches at Roberts International Airport on Monday, 15 July, during the arrival of Mr. Weah.

The government spokesman condemned the airport's overcrowding and urged former President Weah to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, as a result of the situation, the government deployed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia around the RIA. Still, CDCians condemn the troop deployment, which they termed as scarring.