Monrovia — A little over six months after being voted out, the immediate past ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) appears to be daydreaming about Liberia's next presidential election, which is over five years away.

Upon his return to Liberian on Saturday, July 13, 2024, former Liberian President and CDC political leader Mr. George Manneh Weah criticized his successor, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for being allegedly incompetent to lead the country.

Hundreds of CDC partisans and supporters had assembled for hours at the Roberts International Airport to await Mr. Weah's return after staying some time away in the U.S. and Ghana.

Addressing his supporters, Weah contended that Mr. Boakai was not the rescuer for the nation and lacked the knowledge to run the country and push Liberia backward.

Liberia's next presidential election will be held in 2029 at the end of the current administration's first six-year term.

It's been just a little over six months since President Boakai succeeded Mr. Weah on January 22 this year, but the immediate past ruling CDC remains restless with early political activities, such as campaign time.

Liberian security forces, including the military and police, were deployed to ensure order and safety at the airport as CDCians crowded the facility ahead of Mr. Weah's arrival.

Zealous supporters of the CDC booed the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Gregory Coleman, as he led officers to ensure security at the airport.

Our reporter says Col. Coleman disregarded the boos and insults by CDCians, exercised restraints, and drove out from the terminal.

Coleman spoke with reporters, explaining that seeing CDCians being so disorderly was frustrating.

"I've come to ensure that former President Weah uses the VIP Lounge, which remains accessible to him, as well as other diplomas," he said.

"But it is frustrating to see CDCians being so disorderly. And besides, it's normal in our country, where the police are not being respected," he noted.

He vowed to exercise restraints and ensure peace and security in the country.

Coleman noted that the huge police presence at the airport was to ensure the protection of other citizens entering the country and to de-escalate violence caused by CDCians.

"It doesn't augur well for our country to see thousands [of] supporters troop at the airport to receive a passenger, which has the predicament to prevent other investors, diplomats, visiting partners, which sends [the] wrong signal about our country," said Col. Coleman.

The CDC and other opposition members have been criticizing the Boakai-led administration for alleged corruption in the acquisition of some 285 earth-moving equipment, commonly referred to here as yellow machines.

A first batch of the machines arrived and were paraded through the principal streets of Monrovia by Liberian officials.

However, President Boakai has said the Liberian government bears no financial burdens for their import, though some negotiations are ongoing to acquire them legally.