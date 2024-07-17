Liberia: Fahnbulleh, 22 to Lead Liberian Team At Paris Olympic

Monrovia — Eight athletes will represent the country at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, France, the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has announced.

Liberia competed for the first time in the Summer Olympic Games at the Melbourne, Australia Games in 1956.

The Liberian team will be led by Joseph Fahnbulleh, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Senior African Athletics Championship held in Cameroon from 21-26 June.

Fahnbulleh, 22, will compete in the Men's 200m & 4x100m relay. He reached the final of the Men's 200m race in Tokyo in 2021.

Emmanuel Matadi will also compete in the Men's 100m & 4x100m relay. John Sherman, Akeem Sirleaf and Jabez Reeves will run in the Men's 4x100m relay alternate.

In the Women's race, Ebony Morrison, also a gold-medalist at the 23rd edition of the Senior African Athletics Championship, will run in the 100-meter hurdles.

Destiny Smith-Barnett will run in the Women's 100m, while Thelma Davies will be in the Women's 100m and 200m respectively.

One hundred ninety-six countries will be represented by 10,572 athletes at the 2024 Paris Games, which kicks off officially on 26 July, and ends on 11 August 2024