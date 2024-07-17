Nigeria: Police Arrest Inspector Over Alleged Robbery, Car Theft in Kogi

"The stolen car was found in the workshop of the policeman's panel beater, Arome Moses, who was already working on changing the car's colour at Ochadamu village."

The police in Kogi have confirmed the arrest and detention of a police officer, Aminu Mohammed, an inspector, for alleged robbery and car theft.

The command spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, a superintendent of police, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

"Mohammed, a crime officer with the "C" Division at 200 Unit, Lokoja, is cooling his heels at the A Division of the command.

"Already, the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Bethrand Onuoha has ordered an investigation into the involvement of the inspector in the crimes labelled against him," Mr Ovye-Aya said.

A reliable source told NAN that Mr Mohammed was in the police net for robberies around his duty station in the Lokoja metropolis.

"The stolen car was found in the workshop of the policeman's panel beater, Arome Moses, who was already working on changing the car's colour at Ochadamu village.

"Those who know the vehicle and were aware of the robbery incident in the owner's house on 14 June quickly raised the alarm upon sighting the car.

"An alarm was raised, and the panel beater was arrested by policemen of the Quick Response Unit (QRU) attached to the Police Area Command, Idah.

"On interrogation, the panel beater spilt the beans, and the officer was invited and apprehended.

"The car plate number had already been changed to an Abuja number just as a car dealer's receipt was backdated to 2020 and presented by the officer as evidence that he bought it," the source said.

(NAN)