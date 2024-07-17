Zimbabwe - Authorities Must Immediately Release Detained Opposition Members

press release

Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release over 70 opposition members detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights, Amnesty International said today.

The members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party are awaiting an 18 July decision on their appeal for bail. Authorities have denied bail to them since raiding the home of interim party leader Jameson Timba on 16 June 2024 and arresting dozens who had peacefully gathered there.

"Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release the CCC opposition party members and drop all the charges against them," said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. "Their arbitrary, month-long detention is an outrage which must end now."

"This lengthy, baseless detention plainly violates Zimbabwe's Constitution and its international human rights obligations," said Farise. "Authorities must end the crackdown on civic space and ensure everyone can freely speak and gather peacefully without fear of arrest or torture and other ill-treatment."

BACKGROUND

On 16 June, police arrested over 70 CCC members, including Timba, during an event at his home in Harare. Security forces beat people with batons and fired teargas resulting in injuries.

Authorities charged them with "gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct" but held them for more than 48 hours without bringing them before a court, in violation of Zimbabwean law. A court later released one person, a 17-year-old.

People face mounting restrictions to exercise their human rights including rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association ahead of the Southern African Development Community's Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare scheduled for August.

On 27 June, police broke up a peaceful protest demanding the release of the detained CCC members. The next day, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere threatened opposition members and civil society organizations that "their days are numbered" and that the government would "apprehend" anyone "causing chaos and mayhem."

On 29 June, police also arrested members of the National Democratic Working Group social justice movement at a private residence in Harare during a meeting to raise funds for impoverished families. Authorities deemed that gathering "unsanctioned." Police arrested another 6 people with the Community Voices Zimbabwe media organization in Gokwe on 3 July.