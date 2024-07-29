THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned "excessive use of force" by Zimbabwean authorities following the arrest and detention of Senator Jameson Timba and 78 others, saying it "highlights the regime's unnecessary fears, insecurity and paranoia."

Timba and 78 CCC activists have so far spent over 40 days in prison without bail after their arrest at Timba's Avondale residence on June 16, 2024, while commemorating the Day of the African Child.

Several detained activists sustained serious injuries due to police beatings, including one who suffered a fractured leg that has become septic. Others had burst eardrums, while another is nursing her infant in the confines of Zimbabwe's unhygienic prison conditions. Also, among the detainees is a Form 4 student, an Ordinary Level candidate, who should be preparing for her October examinations.

In a press statement, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the recent arrests and detention of the senator and 78 others, are "inhumane" in a country that talks about being democratic and independent towards its citizens.

"Zimbabwe faces a deepening political crisis characterised by narrowing democratic space, arrests, political persecution and weaponisation of the law.

"As we mark 40 days since Senator Timba and 78 others have been detained without bail, it is imperative to restate the unjustified circumstances of their arrest and brutalization.

"The excessive use of force in this case highlights the regime's unnecessary fears, insecurity and paranoia and is unacceptable in what is meant to be an independent and democratic Zimbabwe.

"Since their inhumane and degrading treatment, Senator Timba and others were arrested and remain in political detention, denied their right to bail and living in squalid conditions," said Mkhwananzi.

He highlighted the escalating crackdown describing it as "disturbing trend of political persecution" by the regime and also noting the recent arrests of over 40 Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) activists.

Also, several opposition leaders have received anonymous threatening phone calls with displacement of opposition supporters in some areas.

"Significantly, it is worth noting that the arrest of Senator Timba and others is not the only case of political arrest and persecution since the August 2023 disputed harmonised elections. A few days ago, more than 60 activists of the ZINASU were brutally and violently arrested including their National President Emmanuel Sitima.

"The statistics below highlight the escalating and disturbing trend of political persecution, including three rape victims in Muzarabani, displacements including evictions by Chiefs of villagers in Muzarabani for supporting the alternative.

"Presently, the top leadership of the alternative is under siege, either in detention, in hiding or one form of threat or the other. Many are under threat of arrest and abduction for merely being members of the alternative.

"Several leaders report receiving anonymous calls threatening them. Church leaders who organised and submitted a petition in Zambia have been threatened and forced to flee their homes," he said.

Mkhwananzi called on citizens, advocates of justice, diplomats and the public to voice their disagreement with the regimes "weaponisation of the law to prosecute political opponents" and show solidarity with the detained activists at their trial on July 29.

"Citizens, advocates of justice, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the public at large are reminded that their trial commences on Monday the 29th of July 2024.

"You are all implored and called upon to turn out in your numbers to offer your support and solidarity and to send a message to the government that weaponization of the law to punish and silence legitimate opposition leaders and human rights activists should and will not be a part of our political culture.

"In short, this is a call for local, regional and international solidarity to voice out our disagreement against the use of the law and justice system to prosecute political opponents," said Mkwananzi.

The CCC activists continued detention has also sparked debate in United Kingdom (UK) Parliament after the British liberal democrats' peer, Lord John Oates, Thursday brought the ongoing human rights violations in Zimbabwe to the attention of the UK legislature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While fielding questions in the House of Lords, Oates urged the UK government to firmly convey to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government its solidarity with the 77 incarcerated CCC activists and to pressure the octogenarian for their release.

"My Lords, does the Minister agree that respect for human rights and the rule of law are key pillars of any free society, both at home and abroad?

"The government will be aware of the brutal arrest and detention of Zimbabwean opposition leader Jameson Timba and 78 of his supporters, including a mother with a one-year-old child. They have now been detained for 39 days in appalling conditions and denied their constitutional right to bail by a captured judiciary.

"Will the Minister make it clear that the new government stands with all people defending their fundamental rights? Will he ask his ministerial colleagues to strongly convey this message to the government of Zimbabwe?" Oates asked.