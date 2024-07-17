The Supreme Court says it would hold off on an expected ruling on injunction applications that would have determined if Parliament could transmit the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill to the president for signing.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the panel of justices led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo said it would instead conduct an early trial for the original lawsuits filed by Dr. Amada Odoi and Richard Dela Sky seeking declarations on the bill's unconstitutionality and violations.

"That by considering the peculiar merits of the purposes of this application at this time, we hold the view that an early trial of the action will serve the course of justice better in view of the fact that it would render a clear view of the constitutional issues raised but than a sustained dispute over interlocutory matters," Justice Torkornoo said in a televised hearing.

The court said it would deliver the ruling on the injunctions on the same day of the final judgment on the original suits as it believes a consolidated decision would provide context and clarity to the issues raised by the plaintiffs.

"Our decision is to reserve our verdict on the interlocutory application until the final determination of the substantive suit at which point we will render a comprehensive judgment that addresses all aspects of the case, including the current application for injunction. In conclusion, the decision of this court for an interlocutory injunction is hereby deferred to abide by the outcome of the substantive suit."

The start of the hearings on the substantive suit is not immediately known as the case was adjourned indefinitely. Parties have also been asked to file legal documents to be relied on during the trial.