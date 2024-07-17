South Africa: Cogta Minister Talks Tough On Underperforming Municipalities

Newly appointed Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has stated that the seventh administration is committed to working towards turning around dysfunctional municipalities, including the eThekwini Metro.

Hlabisa used his Budget Vote Speech in Parliament on Tuesday to acknowledge some of the challenges faced by local municipalities.

Going forward, the Minister stated that the department will continue to implement and enforce compliance with Municipal Support and Intervention Plans (MSIPs) and employ financial recovery plans in distressed municipalities.

Municipalities in distress

He told Parliamentarians that the current leadership plans to prioritise five additional municipalities that are in severe financial and governance distress which has negatively impacted service delivery.

"Some have struggled to pay salaries over the past three to six months. Some have debts that seem insurmountable as well as prolonged and expensive litigation," he explained.

These municipalities are Ditsobotla in the North West, Kopanong and Mafube in the Free State, Emfuleni in Gauteng and Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

"Additionally, we will address the challenges faced by the eThekwini Metro, which is grappling with governance, institutional, and service delivery issues."

According to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President, eThekwini is currently also receiving support from the national government led by the Presidency and KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA.

"It is important to note that this prioritisation does not imply that other municipalities are not facing similar challenges. Our commitment remains to support all municipalities that are experiencing difficulties."

The Cooperative Governance budget is sitting at R395.7 billion, with a significant portion of 95.9% (R379.61 billion) to be transferred to municipalities and affiliated entities.

The R379.61 billion of the department's total budget over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period, will primarily cover the local government equitable share, disaster relief grant and the municipal infrastructure grant.

In addition, he stated that the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) will continue its efforts to assist the 22 distressed municipalities that are increasingly confronted with the need for infrastructure investments to deliver essential municipal services.

"They also struggle to mobilise resources for this infrastructure due to their borrowing limitations and reduced transfers from the national government amid fiscal constraints," he explained.

He believes government's success depends on the collective efforts of Parliament, departments, municipalities, traditional leaders, civil society, and every citizen.

He stated that his department aims to eliminate fragmentation in the planning, budgeting, implementation, and monitoring of government programs by the end of the seventh administration's term.

"We cannot sit on the sidelines whilst the taxpayers' money is not used as planned and infrastructure that could benefit our communities remains a dream," he said.

Traditional leadership

Hlabisa also used his Budget Speech Vote to throw his weight behind traditional leadership, including the Khoi-San community.

"Time for lamenting is over; we must join hands to make an impact by turning dysfunctional municipalities around and improve support for institutions of traditional and Khoi-San leadership. The seventh administration has opened a new chapter which must be a turning point for the CoGTA sector post 30 years of freedom and democracy."

The Traditional Affairs department has been allocated a budget that amounts to R187.3 million, which has been reduced by R5.8 million compared to the previous year's allocation.

According to the Minister, the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership has raised several issues with the government through various engagement platforms during previous administrations.

"Our traditional and Khoi-San leaders also face their own set of challenges which include uneven provision of support and resources to fulfil their roles effectively, challenges in integrating traditional and Khoi-San leadership structures with municipal governance frameworks, and the need to finalise the formal recognition of khoi-San leaders and to promote respect for the cultural heritage which traditional and Khoi-San leaders are custodians of."

During the current financial year, the department will continue to support the Commission on Khoi-San Matters (CKSM) to ensure it completes its work and submits recommendations.

The CKSM was established to handle applications for the recognition of Khoi-San communities and leaders and to submit recommendations to the Ministry.

The Commission has received 124 applications and conducted 62 Applicant Member Investigations (AMIs) to ensure application completeness.

"Let me remind this August House that the 2026 Local Government Elections are around the corner and the present term of local government comes to an end. We owe it to our communities to better their lives through effective and impactful service delivery." - SAnews.go.za