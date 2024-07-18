South Africa: Opening of Parliament to Feature Tshivenda Imbongi

The upcoming Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) will feature the cultural tradition of an Imbongi, bridging the country's rich heritage with democratic present, says Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza.

Didiza explained that the Imbongi's role extends far beyond mere performance. "They are tasked with poetically reflecting on the socio-economic and political state of the nation, offering insightful commentary on the country's rich cultural tapestry".

Addressing the media on the state of readiness for the OPA in Cape Town, Didiza said the Imbongi will perform in TshiVenda.

They are chosen through a rotational selection process to ensure fair representation of South Africa's linguistic diversity.

"Lutendo Evens Mugagadeli, widely known as "Vendaboy Poet," is the chosen Imbongi for the upcoming Opening of Parliament Address. This multi-talented artist has made a name for himself as a praise poet, musician, promoter, voiceover artist, writer, and presenter," Didiza said.

She said Vendaboy Poet rose to national prominence after an impromptu performance of praise poetry for President Cyril Ramaphosa on a domestic flight, showcasing his quick wit and artistic prowess.

"His unique, raw and homegrown talent has since graced both domestic and international stages, earning him multiple accolades.

"Among his notable achievements are winning the Best Poet category at the 2018 South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMA), Best SATMA Tshivenda Album in 2019, and Best SATMA Praise-Singer in 2022.

"Vendaboy Poet's versatility and skill have seen him perform at high-profile events, including the BRICS Summit in South Africa, various awards ceremonies, festivals, and corporate and government functions," Didiza said.

His selection as the Imbongi for the Opening of Parliament Address reflects both his exceptional talent and the importance of TshiVenda in South Africa's rich linguistic tapestry.

Didiza said Vendaboy Poet's performance promises to add a powerful cultural dimension to this significant national event.

Through this OPA, Didiza said Parliament will once again collaborate with Proudly South Africa, government and fashion industry representatives, to promote the use of locally produced attire to boost the local economy.

"This initiative urges Members of Parliament and guests to wear South African designs to boost the local fashion industry, celebrate national creativity, and support economic growth.

"By showcasing homegrown talent, this partnership not only highlights the richness of South African fashion, but also contributes to job creation and economic empowerment," Didiza said.

The OPA coincides with International Nelson Mandela Day.

Parliament has called on all parliamentarians, South Africans and global citizens to emulate Madiba's selflessness and untiring service to humanity on this day.

Didiza encouraged everyone to engage in meaningful and impactful acts of service to others, thereby changing the world around us.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament will take time away from their OPA duties to participate in service programs around Cape Town, working with non-governmental organisations and institutions.