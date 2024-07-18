Nigeria: LG Autonomy - Ondo Govt Yet to Receive Ctc of Supreme Court Judgement - Official

Mr Ajulo said the Ondo State government will carefully examine the judgement and set the necessary mechanisms in motion.

The Ondo State Government has said it is trying to obtain the certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgement on the autonomy of local government councils before deciding on its next line of action.

The state government had been under attack following its action on the setting up of caretaker committees for its 18 local councils and newly created 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) despite the judgement of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had granted financial autonomy to the local government areas, curtailing the powers of the state governors in the control of the third tier of government.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Ondo State's Attorney General, Olukayode Ajulo, said the state was yet to obtain the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy and the enrolled Order.

He said his ministry was making efforts to secure the documents despite the challenges being faced in obtaining them.

He said there was reason to take a cursory look at the judgement, given that the Supreme Court's decision in the LG autonomy case was not unanimous, with a split judgement of five against two.

Mr Ajulo said the majority of the justices even disagreed on the reliefs sought by the Federal Government.

"This complexity underscores the need for a careful and comprehensive analysis of the judgment," he said.

"This judgment, which has garnered significant public interest, is indeed a matter of great importance to our legal system and the country as a whole.

"It is with utmost diligence and dedication that we have been actively pursuing the Certified True Copy of the judgment and the enrolled Order from the Supreme Court."

Mr Ajulo said it was necessary that he obtained a complete and accurate record of the judgement to thoroughly study its contents and implications.

"As we await the Certified True Copy of the judgment and the enrolled Order, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served," he said.

"Our efforts are focused on understanding the intricacies of the judgment and determining the appropriate course of action for its implementation while also ensuring that the administrative apparatus of our local governments is appropriately manned with suitable personnel throughout the transitional phase," he said.

Mr Ajulo extended appreciation to the "steadfast and industrious Justices of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Attorneys General of the 36 States of the Federation" for their dedication and professionalism in handling the matter.

"Their commitment to justice and the rule of law is commendable and sets a high standard for the entire legal community," he noted.

He called on the public to remain patient as the government attempts to navigate through the process with diligence and transparency.

"Rest assured that the Government of Ondo State, under the able leadership of Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and will carefully examine the judgment and promptly set the necessary mechanisms in motion, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to fully implementing the rule of law in all our endeavours," the Ondo State Attorney General said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had earlier rebuked the state government for undermining the judgement by going ahead to constitute a caretaker committee for the local governments.

The party had also called on Mr Ajulo to resign, accusing him of misadvising the state government on the matter.