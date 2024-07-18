Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Super Falcons Head to Olympics After Losing Final Test Match

The Coach Randy Waldrum tutored team fell 1-0 to Canada on Wednesday in a closed-door friendly.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to depart for the Paris Olympics after suffering a narrow defeat in their final warm-up match.

The Coach Randy Waldrum tutored team fell 1-0 to Canada on Wednesday in a closed-door friendly held at the La Quinta Football Centre in Malaga, Spain.

The Canadians capitalised on a first-half opportunity, leaving Nigeria unable to find an equaliser despite a close attempt from Jennifer Echegini in the latter stages of the game.

Despite the loss to Canada, the Super Falcons are eager to make a mark as they return to the Olympic stage after a 16-year absence.

Travel itinerary

As indicated in an official statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation, the Falcons are scheduled to arrive in Bordeaux, France on Thursday night, kicking off their countdown to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

The nine-time African champions will face a challenging group stage, competing against Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

With a scheduled departure from Spain on an Air France flight on Thursday, the Falcons are expected to arrive at their Hotel Mercure accommodation shortly before midnight.

Back for business

This isn't the Super Falcons' first Olympic experience. They reached the quarterfinals in Athens 2004, but haven't participated since their 2008 appearance in China, where they faced group stage defeats.

Women's football debuted at the Olympics in Atlanta 1996, with the Super Falcons making their own debut in 2000 (Australia).