Nairobi — Police have banned protests in Nairobi's Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, announced the ban on Wednesday, explaining that the lack of a clear leader among the protesters has made it challenging for the police to "enforce safety protocols."

Kanja also disclosed that intelligence reports indicate organized criminal groups are planning to exploit the ongoing protests to carry out attacks and looting.

"We therefore appeal to all members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas and to support our collective safety and security by sharing any information that may aid the Police in crime detection and prevention," Kanja said.

While acknowledging that every Kenyan has the right to hold peaceful demonstrations, Kanja stressed that the police have a crucial duty to safeguard the country's national security.

Kanja noted that "criminals have infiltrated the protesting groups, leading to a troubling trend of disorderly and destructive conduct."

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

Opportunistic goons disguised as protestors have been looting businesses in various towns where the protests have occurred.

During Tuesday's protests, business owners and traders suffered significant losses as goons looted, causing business operations to come to a standstill in nearly 20 counties.

Despite President William Ruto extending an olive branch to the predominantly Generation Z protestors, they remain resolute in their demands for tangible government action.

Their primary demands include government accountability and good governance.

