Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as the acting Cabinet Secretary in all Ministries.

According to a special Gazette Notice dated July 11, Mudavadi will take over the role of CSs in all the ministries.

"That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios," the gazette notice read.

This comes a week after the President fired all his cabinet secretaries.

The head of state also formally communicated the dissolution if cabinet indicating that all the 21 posts and that of the Attorney General are now officially vacant.

Ruto said the review and re-organisation of his administration was necessary to embed operational enhancements and foster responsive governance.

He said he reached the decision following overwhelming feedback from Kenyans on government's performance of its functions.

"Now therefore, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, by the Authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic of Kenya, do hereby order and direct that in accordance with Article 152 (5) (b) of Constitution, the Cabinet Secretaries listed below have be dismissed from office as stated," the notice reads.

