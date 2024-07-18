Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Naval Operatives, Seven Others

The police have confirmed the incident.

Gunmen have abducted eight people, including a naval operative in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.

The victims were kidnapped on Monday night at Classic Point Hotel, a relaxation spot in Ibaka, in Mbo Local Government Area of the state, Punch newspaper reported.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, who confirmed the incident to the newspaper, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, led a team of operatives to the community, where he was briefed on the incident.

Reported cases of kidnap-for-random in the state have soared since the beginning of the year, threatening the state's status as one of the most peaceful in the country.

The latest incident occurred a few days after eighteen passengers and a driver, travelling from Uyo to Port Harcourt, were kidnapped at Azumini in Abia State.

Azumini, where the passengers were intercepted and kidnapped, is a boundary community between Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

Gunmen have stepped up criminal activities in the area with the abduction of high-profile persons.

Two months ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen abducted Okon Abang, the paramount ruler of the Mbo local government area.

The gunmen had stormed the royal father's palace at Ebughu in the night and abducted him.

The traditional ruler was abducted a week after the wife of Asuquo Okon, a prominent politician in the area, was abducted in Oron, a neighbouring local government area to Mbo.

Also in the same area, John Esu, a medical doctor, was abducted, prompting the Nigeria Medical Association to direct its members to withdraw its services from both public and private hospitals in the state, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

This newspaper last December reported how a High Court judge, Joy Unwana, was kidnapped while her security guard was shot dead while returning to Uyo from Oron Local Government Area, where she had a court session.

The judge was freed after spending five days in captivity.