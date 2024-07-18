South Africa: Opening of Parliament 'A Significant Event' for the Country's Democratic Process

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza says the Opening of Parliament is a significant event for the country's democratic process, convened by the President in accordance with section 84 of the Constitution.

"It stands as one of the few occasions that brings the three arms of the State -- the executive, legislature and judiciary -- under one roof, reaffirming the commitment of all branches of State to democratic principles, accountability and cooperation in the pursuit of national progress and prosperity," Didiza said.

Addressing media on the state of readiness to host the 2024 Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) on Wednesday, Didiza said following the adoption of the new joint rules of Parliament in November 2023, they now make a clear distinction between the Opening of Parliament Address and the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The theme for the 2024 Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) is: "My Parliament, My Voice, My Future".

"The Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) serves as a pivotal platform for the President to articulate the administration's comprehensive plans and long-term vision for the upcoming five-year term," Didiza said.

Didiza explained that this landmark event not only outlines government's strategic objectives and policy priorities but also officially inaugurates the new parliamentary term.

"[OPA] symbolises the continuity of democratic governance and sets the stage for legislative and executive collaboration in addressing national challenges and pursuing the country's development goals.

"The State of the Nation Address (SONA), delivered annually by the President in February, serves as a platform to review government's past year performance and outline its agenda for the coming year.

"The Joint Rules also aim to maintain order and decorum in the Chamber, while promoting civility among Members.

"Key provisions of the new rules prohibit members from interrupting the President during the Opening of Parliament Address and further stipulate that this joint sitting must focus solely on the specific business for which it is convened," Didiza said.

Didiza said the measures are designed to preserve the dignity of Parliament and underscore the importance of these addresses in shaping the nation's legislative and developmental agenda.

This year's OPA holds particular significance, as it coincides with the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

She explained that this provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made since the inception of democratic governance and to determine the path that will be travelled in the next five years in the advancement of democracy.

"The OPA also takes place on Nelson Mandela Day, on 18 July 2024, a day of great importance which resonates with Parliament's commitment to the ideals of democracy, freedom, equality, and service to humanity.

"This OPA is truly historic as it is taking place under unique, complex, and testing political conditions in our nation, following the outcome of the 2024 Provincial and National Elections.

"These elections have resulted in the formation of a collaborative and unity government to lead our nation for the next five years," she said.

Didiza said it's important to note that the hosting of the OPA represents the culmination of a multifaceted project to establish the seventh term of Parliament.

"In the weeks since the elections, we have successfully arranged and onboarded all 454 Members of Parliament across both Houses, successfully convened the first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, concluded the elections of Presiding Officers of Parliament, established committees and elected chairpersons, appointed office-bearers to serve in various structures and immediately proceeded to debate departmental budget votes," Didiza said.

Didiza also explained that this year's theme resonates with the momentous 30-year milestone of the country's democracy under which the 7th Parliament is established, reaffirming renewed commitment to a people-centred Parliament and tireless dedication to transforming democratic achievements into tangible improvements in the lives of all South Africans.

"It emphasises the personal stake each citizen has in our democratic institutions and the collective future we are building together," she said.

About the Opening of Parliament Address

The Opening of Parliament Address takes place once every five years, after the Provincial and National Elections, to outline the new administration's plans while also marking the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament.

The OPA will take place at the Cape Town City Hall on 18 July 2024 at 19:00.

As of July 14, Cape Town City Hall has been officially designated as the parliamentary precinct in accordance with Section 2 of the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Among the esteemed guests invited to attend are:

· Former Presidents: Mr. Thabo Mbeki, Mr. Kgalema Motlanthe, and Mr. Jacob Zuma

· Former Speaker and Deputy President: Ms. Baleka Mbete

· Former Deputy Presidents: Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Mr. David Mabuza

· Former National Assembly Speakers and National Council of Provinces Chairpersons

· Chief Justice Zondo, Deputy Chief Justice Maya, and 15 Judges

· Executive Mayor of Cape Town: Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis

· 9 Eminent Persons representing each of the provinces.