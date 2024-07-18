Nigeria: PDP Governors, Party Leaders Reveal Agenda for Enugu Meeting

The meeting is currently ongoing at the Enugu State Government.

Thirteen Nigerian governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have begun a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

The governors, under the aegis of the PDP Governors Forum, arrived in Enugu State on Tuesday ahead of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara States.

Others were Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and the host governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Apart from the governors, other party leaders were also in attendance.

Some of the party leaders at the meeting include the Chairperson of the PDP Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, the Acting National Chairperson of the party, represented by the Deputy National Chairperson, South, Taofeek Arapaja, former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

Agenda for the meeting

In his opening speech, Governor Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairperson of the PDP Governors' Forum said the governors would share ideas on how to move the party and the nation forward.

"This meeting is very unique and auspicious because we are here to showcase our history as a party. We have been leading in this country as a party. We have all the structures established before the commencement of the APC administration."Our agenda will go through all the indices of governance and of course, party administration, and refire ourselves," he said.

The governors said they would also discuss the party's congresses ahead of the upcoming elections in Edo State and the 2027 general election.

"We need to provide a credible alternative to Nigerians because we need it.

"Actions at the national level have shown that we are drifting to anarchy, and we cannot allow this.

"We have a shared history and a shared aspirations to make sure that Nigeria places itself well in the comity of nations where we lead as usual," Mr Mohammed stated.