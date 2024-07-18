South Africa: All Eyes On SA's First Citizen

Many South Africans are expected to be glued to their screens this evening, 18 July 2024, as they eagerly wait to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa, when he delivers the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) at 7pm.

As South Africa struggles with rising fuel and food prices, youth unemployment, crime and corruption, amongst others, many citizens are seeking hope and will be looking to President Ramaphosa's speech for much-needed optimism as he leads the country under the Government of National Unity (GNU) banner.

President Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term last month at the first sitting of the National Assembly since the highly contested elections of 29 May.

He received 283 votes, while the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, received 44 votes for the top job.

The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has described the OPA ceremony as a historic event and said that the opening of Parliament reaffirms the government's commitment to constitutional democracy.

"It serves as a powerful symbol for our nation's ability to overcome adversity and continue the important work of governance," Didiza said at a media briefing on Thursday to outline Parliament's state of readiness for the big event today, expected to showcase all the colourful and elegantly put together ceremonial aspects, befitting the Opening of Parliament.

Key areas

Speaking to SAnews, University of South Africa (Unisa) political analyst, Professor Dirk Kotze, said he expected the President's speech to focus on the economy.

"The issues he emphasised in the past will continue; the economic recovery plan, I suspect will still be the basis of his focus and [the] employment matter - how to create employment."

Kotze also believes that the President will address infrastructure matters, foreign investments, and issues regarding electricity and water.

"I think the matter that is an overarching issue is how to deal with the fiscal issue and how there's a reduction of the budgets in all of the different departments and how to try to improve the fiscal situation as a whole," he told SAnews.

According to Kotze, the President's speech usually covers almost all the departments, and that people can expect the same from the OPA.

He will also reaffirm the government's commitment to the fundamental principles of multilateralism, non-partisanship, and democracy, said the analyst.

"He should also create an environment which will make the GNU attractive for South Africans and the international community. I don't know how exactly he's going to do it, but he will have to build trust in the new government."

Kotze also suspects that President Ramaphosa will address the GNU, discussing what they have already agreed upon, how it should function, and how Cabinet should operate.

"I think that will be the important part of the speech," he explained.

The road to OPA

The Opening of Parliament signifies the formal start of the parliamentary year and is usually marked by grandeur, ceremony, and glamorous fashion that sparks conversation.

However, it is more than just that; but a significant ceremony where the Head of State outlines the government's agenda, priorities, and policies during a joint sitting of the newly constituted two Houses of Parliament to deliver the OPA of the seventh administration.

The OPA occurs once every five years, following the Provincial and National Elections. It outlines the new administration's plans and the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament.

The President presided over the first Cabinet lekgotla of the administration at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria over the weekend, where Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Premiers gathered to discuss the government's agenda.

The OPA will also provide an opportunity to hear the direction government is taking under the GNU.

According to Parliament, the address serves as a unifying force for the whole nation to collaborate and continue the progress made by past governments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It draws us in a common front to find ways to address the challenges we face and improve the lives of people."

Mandela Day

This year's opening of Parliament coincides with the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day.

July 18 marks the birthday of the founding President of a democratic South Africa and is a global celebration. It is a day for personal and collective actions for good that honour the leader's life and legacy.

The Presidency has since called on citizens and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities globally.

The OPA will take place at the Cape Town City Hall.

South Africans can tune into their favourite television or radio station to be part of this national milestone.

Proceedings will also be covered via government and Parliament social media accounts.