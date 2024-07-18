South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver Opening of Parliament Address At the Cape Town City Hall

press release

On 18 July, the different phases of establishing the 7th Parliament will culminate in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Opening of Parliament Address. This will mark the official opening of the 7th Parliament.

Establishing the 7th Parliament started with the first sittings of the National Assembly (NA) on 14 June and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on 15 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. During these sittings, members of the NA and permanent delegates to the NCOP were sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. During the first sittings, members and delegates, respectively, elected the Speaker of the NA, Ms Thoko Dididza and the Deputy Speaker, Dr Annelie Lotriet, as well as the Chairperson of the NCOP, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane. Mr Cyril Ramaphosa was also elected President of the Republic of South Africa in this NA sitting.

The second phase started with a week-long induction programme for the new Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Century City Convention Centre. This orientation was to familiarise the members with Parliament, its mandate, structures and their roles, and the role of Parliament in South African society.

The third phase was marked by the elections of the parliamentary office bearers such as the three House Chairpersons of the NA and the two House Chairpersons of the NCOP. Following the President's announcement of his cabinet, parliamentary committees were established, and committee chairpersons elected. Also during this phase, members from both Houses were delegated to represent Parliament in regional, continental and international legislative structures.

Later today (18 July at 19:00) President Ramaphosa will deliver his Opening of Parliament Address. Distinct from the annual State of the Nation Address, the OPA occurs once every five years after an election. This year's OPA coincides with the 106th birthday anniversary of the late President Nelson Mandela, the first democratically elected President of South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will use this occasion to outline the priorities of the seventh administration and share its vision and priorities with the nation. Importantly, the address also sets the tone for the legislative and administrative actions to follow. The address also symbolises the functioning of the new Parliament, reflecting the continuity and stability of governance.

Continuity and stability have been the hallmark of our democracy since 1994, with each successive administration building on the work of the one before. The incoming administration will be guided by existing plans such as the National Development Plan and agreed-upon Government of National Unity (GNU) priorities anchored in respect for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights in its entirety, a united South Africa, and the rule of law.

The seventh administration, like the ones before, will continue working towards ensuring a better tomorrow for all.

The OPA will be delivered at the Cape Town City Hall later today in the evening at 19H00.

Mava Lukani