Nigeria: Delta Enrols More Than Two Million Persons Into Health Insurance Scheme

18 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"Since we started operations in January 2017 till date, we have enrolled over 35 per cent of Delta residents into the scheme."

The Delta State Government says it has enrolled more than two million persons into its contributory health insurance scheme.

The Director-General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Isaac Akpoveta, disclosed this when he received members of the Asaba Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the state government, through the scheme, augments the medical bills of more than two million persons registered under the scheme across the state.

He explained that "since we started operations in January 2017 till date, we have enrolled over 35 per cent of Delta residents into the scheme.

"I can tell you also that we cover the bills of over 300 Cesarean Sections (CS) monthly at the cost of over N500,000 but it has been a silent activity of the government that people are not aware of."

"The state government has continued to ensure that children under the age of 0-5 years old receive medical care at no cost under the scheme."

He said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is passionate and committed to ensuring that vulnerable persons are protected.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Asaba Correspondent Chapel, Ifeanyi Olannye, lauded the state government for its commitment to providing quality healthcare at subsidised cost to residents.

He said that, given today's economic realities, a fee of N7,000 for medical services for a year is a gain to the enrollee.

He further lauded the extension of the enlistment of students of state-owned tertiary institutions into the scheme.

"Your passion to save lives and ensure healthy living among citizens of the state is in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori's administration," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.