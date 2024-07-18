Ghana: Anti-LGBTQ Bill - Supreme Court Decisions Deferred

17 July 2024
Rightify Ghana
press release

Today, July 17, 2024, the Supreme Court of Ghana, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, deferred decisions on two separate applications seeking to stop the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Parliament to the Presidency.

Dr. Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky filed these applications to prevent the bill from becoming law.

The court will now address the constitutionality of the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024" and potential procedural breaches in its parliamentary process.

The Speaker's lawyer, Thaddeus Sory, will seek to consolidate the cases, and a panel will be composed once all necessary processes are completed. Both cases are adjourned indefinitely.

