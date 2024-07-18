Liberia National Physician Assistants President Discloses Unspecified Actions Over Salary Increment Policy Implementation

Monrovia — The president of the Liberia National Physician Assistants, Theophilus Tamba Fayiah, has given the government a July 24, 2024 ultimatum to seek the interest of increment in health workers' salary in line with its salary policy implementation or face an unspecific action over the failure of government not to act accordingly.

Fayiah, speaking on Tuesday in a press conference, disclosed that health workers remain unbending on their salary policy implementation and if the government cannot seek the interest of health workers as a key priority on their agenda, there would be a go-slow action of health workers.

"We are giving the government until July 24th, 2024 at 11:59 PM to present a clear and written roadmap with specific time-bound commitments for implementing the salary re-classification policy.

"Beginning July 24, 2024, if our interest cannot be addressed in the salary increment policy implementation by the government, all health workers within the 15 counties of Liberia will remain home till the government can address our plight.

"Should the government fail to provide this, we will be compelled to take unspecified actions to ensure our demands are met. We are tired of sitting back and thinking that the government will come to solve our problem which has been long overdue as they have always promised without fulfilling and we are now tired.

"Health workers are not satisfied and for us to be satisfied and provide adequate treatment for our patients, we also need to be satisfied by the government to be able to support our families and send our kids to school," Theophilus Tamba Fayiah, President of the Liberia National Physician Assistants added.