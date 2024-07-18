Liberia: Sen. Kpehe to Win Golden Image Award 2024

Monrovia — Bong County senator, Johnny Kpehe, will on Thursday, July 18, 2024 receive the prestigious Golden Image award.

Sen. Kpehe was selected winner of the 'economic development award' for the year 2024.

According to the organizers, Senator Kpehe's selection follows thorough research and vetting of names and profiles of individuals, organizations and countries submitted by a network of national and international committee members to the National Secretariat of the Golden Image Award for scrutiny from September 2023 to May 2024.

The Golden Image Award is an annual national Liberian meritorious awarding event aimed at honoring individuals for their contributions to society.

The vision is based on the need to honor and celebrate unsung heroes whose contributions to society- ranging from peace, development, investment, health, education, leadership, democracy, justice, human rights, journalism, arts, culture, and other human development initiatives, nationally and internationally-often go unnoticed.

This year marks the 14th Edition of the GOLDEN IMAGE AWARD since its formation in 2011.

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia is the Convener for the Award.

The official event comprising Awards Presentation and Dinner for this year's GOLDEN IMAGE AWARD is scheduled for the 18th of July 2024 in the Ballroom of the Monrovia City Hall, with the red carpet starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Award event is also part of Liberia's Independence Day Celebration. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is the image and face of the award.