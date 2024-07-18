Liberia 'Stop Being Less Busy, Focus On Bread and Butter Issues' - Simeon Freeman Blasts Lawmakers

The political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has cautioned the Legislature to stop being "less busy" and do the work they were elected to do.

Mr. Simeon Freeman said the Legislature should focus on the bread and butter issues and others critical national emergency that add positive values to the livelihoods of Liberians and stop being "less busy" by inviting officials of government on nonsensical issues.

The Liberian businessman-turned politician's assertion is in response to the House of Representatives' request for the appearances of authorities of the Ministries of Defense and Justice, Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), National Security Advisor and the Commander of the AFL at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Thursday, July 18, 2024 to address the reported deployment of armed officers of the AFL at the airport upon the arrival of former President George Manneh Weah over the weekend.

The House of Representatives took the decision on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 based upon a communication from Montserrado County's ninth district, Representative Frank Saah Foko, in which he cited the huge deployment of armed personnel of the AFL in the gathering of peaceful citizens who had gone to receive former President Weah at the RIA.

But Mr. Freeman, reacting to Rep. Foko's communication Wednesday, said there are critical national issues of emergency to be addressed, particularly the bread and butter issues the country is being faced with.

He said the leadership of the House of Representatives should contemplate on issues affecting the day-to-day livelihoods of Liberians and stop focusing on issues of no relevance.

"What's the essence of the House not addressing issues affecting the people but focus on issues not essential to the people, no need to be inviting the Army Chief of Staff for the army being outside, let's focus on the real issues," he said.

He furthered stated, "The bread and butter issues should be a concern to our Legislature. Price of a bag of rice has gone up, education in the country remains a mess, university students and ordinary Liberians complaining about the cost of living that has risen. These are issues that should be of concern to the House of Representatives."

"Also, no new jobs have been created under this government. People are unemployed. These are the real issues and they should focus on it" Mr. Freeman urged.

Freeman, however, termed the decision by the House of Representatives to invite the Army Chief as "disappointing and sickening."

Freeman also suggested that the leadership of the Legislature re-look at the 2024 National budget and discuss the budget of the Judiciary and the approximately $63 million that the government is owing financial institutions across the country, which is most likely to lend then into deficit.

"Let the Legislature use the time to re-look at the budget, within that budget, there is $16 million for repayment to financial institutions that the government is owing to banks,"

"I understand that the amount was $63 million but the government has only paid $26 million. They need to invite the minister of finance to tell them why those institutions are not paid and also look at why education is a challenge in the country " Freeman pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Freeman has pleaded with Liberians never to walk in what he describes "error", by giving Unity Party or Congress of Democratic Change power any more, adding the two parties have brought no value to the presidency.

He, however, recommended to the Liberians to look at the Movement of Progressive Change for proper leadership direction. "We at the level of the MPC have the leadership skills, and ability to transform Liberia and tackle the bread and butter issues hampering Liberia's progress."