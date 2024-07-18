Liberia: Grand Motif Dreams of an Islamic College

Montserrado — The Grand Motif of Liberia has unveiled plans to elevate the AISHA English and Arabic Institute, located in Caldwell Township, Montserrado County, to a college level.

Sheik Abubakar Sumaworo has also awarded scholarships to ten students with high marks in the school for the academic year ended to prepare them for the next academic year.

Sheik Sumaworo spoke at the official closing and graduation ceremony of the AISHA English and Arabic Institute over the weekend.

He pledged to shoulder ten percent of the institution's annual budget effective next year in order to reduce some of the burden on the administration in paying its staffers.

The Grand Motif appealed to the students to be studious in their educational endeavors and warned parents and guardians against using children as breadwinners for their respective homes.

However, Sumaworo expressed disappointment about the increase in the consumption of dangerous drugs by youths throughout the country in recent years.

The Islamic cleric cautioned parents to be mindful of the people their children are associating with because some children encourage their peers to engage in all sorts of bad habits.

The Grand Motif of Liberia also encouraged parents and guardians to always encourage their children in school to be studious in preparing for the future.

The AISHA English and Arabic Institute, located in the Township of Caldwell, was established by the Kissi Islamic during the Liberian Civil War.

Meanwhile, Leaders Academy in Peace Community along Marshall Road in Margibi County encourages parents to support their children's education.

The school's Principal, Augustine Young, said the institution is aware of the difficulties parents and guardians face in sending their children to school amid many challenges.

Mr. Young spoke during the second closing and graduation of the school recently.

According to him, this is the only institution in the area that is providing hot meals for its students to keep them in their classes.

At the end of the program, 48 students were awarded certificates after successfully completing the requirements of the school and the Ministry of Education.