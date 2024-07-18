Liberia: Activist Calls On Liberian Legislature to Extend Session for Updates On Visa Waiver Campaign

Rev. Torli Krua, founder of the Universal Human Rights International (UHRI) and the Free Liberia Movement, is urging the Liberian Legislature to extend its Independence Day break to receive updates on its advocacy for a U.S. visa waiver for Liberia and other humanitarian programs.

In a statement, Rev. Krua said this year marks the 200th anniversary of the law that guaranteed U.S. visa waiver and equal opportunities for all persons born in Liberia to access quality education, employment, and business opportunities in the United States without visa restrictions.

"In light of the ongoing economic exploitation of unlawful visa refusals for Liberians by the United States Embassy in Monrovia, I, Rev. Torli H. Krua, today, July 16, 2024, respectfully request the Liberian Legislature through Hon. Speaker Koffa, Hon. Pro Tempore Lawrence-Karnga, and His Excellency President Boakai, as public servants elected by the Liberian people, to temporarily suspend their July 26th break and remain in session on July 19, 2024, at which time we shall present the good news and humanitarian update on the U.S. visa waiver for all Liberians suffering from unfair and unlawful visa refusals at the United States Embassy in Monrovia and Liberian refugees unfairly excluded as beneficiaries of the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act signed by former President Trump."

Rev. Krua also announced that he will present to the Legislature the good news and humanitarian updates on the lawsuit in Federal Court in Boston relative to his motion seeking preliminary injunction and relief from "racial cruelty and discrimination against all Liberians by the Government of the United States."

Rev. Krua and his organizations, UHRI and the Free Liberia Movement, are seeking "equal opportunities" and a U.S. visa waiver for all Liberians.

He said this year, 41 countries with a total population of over one billion are eligible to enter the United States without visa. Also, most top Liberian politicians and diaspora Liberians are Americans with "Dual Citizenship"! But over 70% of Liberian visa applicants are denied visa and their visa fees are not refunded.

"The massive denial of U.S. visa for Liberians is unlawful and unjustifiable because Liberia was not founded by the American Colonization Society (ACS), as we were told, rather it was founded by two racist laws passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by two presidents who were slave masters; George Washington and James Monroe to violate the rights of nonwhite American citizens. Colonization of African American citizens in Liberia was illegal, according to Opinion of the U.S. Attorney General Hon. William Wirt #229 dated October 14, 1819. Ten Presidents of Liberia were citizens of the United States of America."