Liberia: 'Ronaldo Inspires Me to Play Football', - Says Jessica Quachie

Monrovia — Newly signed Determine Girls FC winger, Jessica Quachie, says Cristiano Ronaldo inspired her to play football. Jessica, who joined Determine Girls from Real Muja, spoke to the media ahead of her team's training session at the SKD Sports Complex on July 15, 2024, expressing her admiration for the Portuguese superstar.

The Liberia Women's U-20 star player joined the four-time Upper Women's League champion on a half-season loan deal from her parent club, Real Muja Football Club. Determine Girls FC signed Jessica to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 CAF Women's Champion League qualifier, slated to commence in August.

"I am going to fight it, and through fighting, you need to be respectful," Jessica told Intel Sports reporter, discussing her new challenge with Determine Girls FC. When asked about her relationship with her new teammates, Quachie said, "I knew some of them from the national team, so the connection is already there."

Jessica assured her club, fans, and family that she intends to surpass her recent performance in the Women's U-20 WAFU A tournament in Senegal. "To be honest, I am going to do more than that. I promised my family, fans, Real Muja family, and Determine Girls family; I'm going to do more than that. If I did 90% in Senegal, I am going to do 100% in Sierra Leone."

One of the best female players on the local scene, Jessica's consistent top-notch performances have earned her admiration from football enthusiasts and pundits alike. The 2019 US Cup top-scorer and MVP expressed her love and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, attributing her career choice to his influence. "Ronaldo was the one who inspired me to play football. I admire everything about him. He has the ability that every footballer wants to emulate."

On July 1, 2024, Jessica penned a half-season loan deal with Determine Girls FC ahead of the 2024-25 CAF Women's Champion League qualifier and the LFA Upper Women's League. The fast-thinking winger expressed her excitement about joining Determine Girls FC and promised to work alongside her teammates to qualify the club during the qualifier period.

"I want to say thank you for bringing me to Determine Girls and I promise the fans will never feel bad. We pray we'll qualify," she concluded.