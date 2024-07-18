Liberia Names Independence Day Orator.

Monrovia — Robtel Neajai Pailey, a Liberian academician, activist, and author, has been selected by the Government of Liberia to serve as Orator of Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebrations on July 26, 2024.

Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey is an Assistant Professor of International Social and Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

She holds a PhD in Development Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where she was a Mo Ibrahim Foundation PhD Scholar. Previously, she was a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at the University of Oxford.

With over 20 years of experience spanning Africa, Europe, and North America, Dr. Pailey has contributed extensively to academia, media, and public sector initiatives.

Her research and policy expertise encompass the political economy of development, migration, citizenship, conflict, post-war recovery, and governance in Africa. She has collaborated with universities, media institutions, governments, and various organizations, demonstrating proficiency in policy design, qualitative research, capacity development, and strategic communications.

Dr. Pailey earned her BA in African Studies & BA in English Literature from Howard University in Washington, DC, USA, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa Summa Cum Laude and was part of the Dean's List College of Arts and Sciences Honors Program. She also holds an MSc in African Studies from the University of Oxford.

Born on April 12, 1982, Dr. Pailey is a passionate advocate and scholar committed to advancing knowledge and understanding in her field. Editing by Jonathan Browne