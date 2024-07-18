Liberia: Grand Gedeh Lawmaker Grades Boakai-Koung Govt Over Weah-Taylor's On Road Connectivity - Vows to Support 'Yellow Machines' Deal

Monrovia — A National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, has praised the Unity Party (UP)-led government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for addressing the long-standing issue of deplorable road conditions that caused severe hardship for citizens in Grand Gedeh County during the CDC administration of ex-President George Manneh Weah.

As part of President Boakai's 100-day deliverables, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works, has reconditioned multiple roads across the country, including the Gbarnga to Zwedru corridors and other areas.

In an interview with reporters at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia on Wednesday, July 17, Senator Pennue observed that the roads in his county have not only been reconditioned but are being maintained regularly.

According to him, the previously deplorable road conditions in the county led to increased prices of basic commodities, as unscrupulous business owners exploited the situation.

Currently, Senator Pennue noted that the drive from Monrovia to Zwedru in Grand Gedeh now takes between six to seven hours, compared to several hours in the past.

"The issue of roads has been a serious impediment for my people for many years. During the rainy season, it was not easy to get to Ganta or River Gee," Senator Pennue said. "But we are thankful to this government and extend our thanks and appreciation to His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his hard work and the concern he has shown the people of Grand Gedeh County. We are grateful to this government."

Senator Pennue said although he is an opposition leader, the achievements of the UP-led government should not go unnoticed. He pointed out that acknowledging these achievements is not an attempt to seek undue favor from the executive but rather to encourage further development in his county and across the country.

He stated that for several decades, citizens of Grand Gedeh have suffered due to poor road conditions, and the government's efforts to recondition and maintain roads in the county are commendable.

'Eating Rotten Food'

Senator Pennue pointed out that many citizens of Grand Gedeh were forced to buy and eat contaminated frozen foods due to the bad condition of the roads before the intervention by the Boakai administration.

"If there are no better roads, business people will take advantage of our citizens. People would buy their frozen foods from Monrovia, Ganta, and Zwedru and spend four days on the road. Definitely, the marketers were losing their chicken feet, fish, and other items to spoilage."

Currently, he noted that marketers are "happy" that their goods and produce can now reach market sites on time due to the reconditioned roads, adding that "those days the people of Grand Gedeh used to eat rotten food, but for the past six months, things have improved thanks to the efforts of the Minister, Deputy Public Works Minister, and their team."

Price Reduction

During the rainy season, Senator Pennue highlighted that the price of a 25kg bag of rice, previously sold for L$8000, is now L$3800. He added that a gallon of gasoline, which was sold for L$2000 due to the bad road condition, is now on sale for L$900. The cost of transportation on commercial motorcycles from Zwedru to Ganta highway has also dropped drastically from L$10,000 to L$3000 due to routine road maintenance.

Senator Pennue stated that the government's intervention has alleviated the numerous economic constraints caused by the bad road conditions in Zwedru and other parts of the county during the administration of former President Weah.

"The government needs to be appreciated. I am not talking about the entire Southeast, but I am speaking for the people of Grand Gedeh because we are politicians and others may play politics with this. My people have been benefiting for the past four to five months."

He observed that this is not the first time the UP-led administration has positively impacted Grand Gedeh. He recalled the construction of community colleges and the supply of electricity through the West Africa Power Pool (WAPP) Project during the administration of ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as significant benefits to his people.

Grading UP Over CDC

Senator Pennue welcomed the proposed plan by the government to finalize the asphalt pavement of the Tappita to Zwedru City corridor.

"I am a CDC Senator, but I believe in the Bible. Even though I may not be a Pastor or Bishop, the Bible says thou shall not lie or bear false witness. For six years, I suffered in the mud, and my people experienced bad road conditions. When you ask me to grade the past and present governments when it comes to road conditions for the people of Grand Gedeh County, you cannot compare them. If someone does good for my people, I am under obligation to speak the truth."

He said his loyalty and commitment lie with his constituents who elected him to power, not with any political institution. Senator Pennue maintained that while his appreciation for the government's intervention on the roads leading to his county might be misconstrued, he does not wish to seek favor from anyone aside from his constituents.

"I am a factual person. If anybody from the CDC says my people from Grand Gedeh County are enjoying the road conditions and I encourage the government to continue--any good thing that happens in this government, I, Zoe Pennue, will acknowledge; any bad thing that I know of, I will also be prepared to speak out."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'We were Victims'

He indicated that he holds no regrets for voting for ex-President George Manneh Weah, but his people did not benefit from infrastructural development during the CDC-led administration compared to the UP-led government of President Boakai.

"We don't have any regrets voting for former President Weah. Politics is about interest. We thought and felt that if we voted this way, things would improve for us. But unfortunately, we became the victims, and I have named everything we went through for the past years. So, because I am from the CDC, the truth shouldn't be told? No."

Senator Pennue, however, vowed to support the "yellow machines deal" for the benefit of his people. He clarified that there is no agreement currently before the National Legislature regarding the deal.

"If what they are saying is a reality and every county will receive 19 pieces of equipment for road maintenance and farm-to-market roads--if that document is sent to the Senate, nobody should talk to me; already in my dream, the people of Grand Gedeh County told me that I should vote for it."

He used the occasion to commend Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence and members of the Liberian Senate for allocating funds to the Ministry of Public Works to rehabilitate and construct roads across the country.