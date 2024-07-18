Liberia/South Africa: Liberian Duo Sieh and Konneh Complete Ts Galaxy Move

Monrovia — As the international transfer market heats up, many players are switching clubs in search of more playing time, new challenges, or better career opportunities. Two rising Liberian talents have recently moved to the South African Premier League, a significant step forward for their careers.

Emmanuel Sieh and Jegbay Konneh were unveiled by South African top-tier club, TS Galaxy FC, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The club did not disclose the terms of the deals for Sieh and Konneh, but their announcement was made alongside six other new signings on TS Galaxy's Facebook page.

Emmanuel Sieh, whose parent club is Real Muja, helped Watanga FC win the Liberian championship during the 2023/2024 Liberia Football Association First Division League season. As a promising striker with a keen eye for goals, Sieh was named Watanga FC Player of the Season and the highest goal scorer, accolades that likely attracted the interest of TS Galaxy. He also won the Most Valuable Player award in the 2022/2023 National County Sports Meet while helping Nimba County capture the title.

Jegbay Konneh last played for Liberian First Division side Heaven Eleven but didn't feature during the just-ended season, being on loan from FC Gar'ou. According to reports, he was out of the country on trial, which ultimately proved successful. Known for his passing skills, Konneh is considered one of the best attacking midfielders in Liberia.

The transfer of these two players to the South African league is great news for Liberian football, as it marks the first time since Anthony Laffor that Liberian players will compete in South Africa's top flight. Laffor won multiple titles in the South African league, setting a high bar for Sieh and Konneh to aspire to.

TS Galaxy finished sixth in the 2023-24 season, amassing 44 points from 30 games. The club, named after its owner Tim Sukazi, is managed by former Borussia M'gladbach goalkeeper Sead Ramović.