Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Finally Allowed Access to His Doctor - - Lawyer

The lawyer said the preliminary report by the doctor "presented complex medical conditions that require that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be taken to a hospital for a more detailed diagnosis."

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, announced that the State Security Service (SSS) had now allowed Mr Kanu access to his medical doctor.

This came barely 24 hours after Mr Ejimakor raised an alarm that the SSS denied Mr Kanu access to his medical doctor despite making formal requests to them.

The lawyer, in a series of posts on his X handle on Tuesday, expressed concern that Mr Kanu was denied access to his doctor despite his worsening health condition.

The SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, declined comments when contacted on Tuesday.

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja, is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader is being detained at the SSS facility in Abuja since he was rearrested and repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021.

Access to doctors

Mr Ejimakor, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said the SSS has now allowed Mr Kanu's doctor to see him (Kanu) on Wednesday.

"Today, SSS finally allowed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's physician to see him," the lawyer wrote on the microblogging platform on Wednesday.

"The doctor's preliminary report presented complex medical conditions that require that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be taken to a hospital for a more detailed diagnosis.

"This will follow a report that will be sent to DG-SSS by the doctor," Mr Ejimakor added.

The lawyer did not indicate if the SSS authorities have okayed that the IPOB leader should be moved to a hospital for treatment.