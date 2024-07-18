Ghana: Akufo-Addo Appoints Christian Yohuno As Deputy IGP, Ghanaians Ask Why

Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in charge of Operations

Christian Tetteh Yohuno, a respected police officer with over 30 years of experience, has been appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in charge of Operations.

The appointment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) is not new in Ghana as people claim. Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong Boamah was the first in 2018 when President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the first Deputy IGP

A press release signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication, on behalf of the President, stated that the Police Council met today and recommended COP Yohuno for appointment as Deputy IGP, citing his exceptional credentials and dedication to duty.

"This appointment is under the advice of the Police Council at its meeting held today, Wednesday, 17th July 2024, during which COP Yohuno's exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged," the statement said.

Yohuno's extensive career has seen him hold various key positions within the police force, earning him a reputation as a dedicated and accomplished officer.

The announcement of the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has influenced public debate among Ghanaians, with many questioning the motivations behind this decision.

Given the exceptional professionalism displayed by the Ghana Police Service in recent times, which has enhanced its image, the public is curious about the factors that led to this appointment.

As the country approaches elections, some Ghanaians are wondering what would be the current government's motives for appointing a new Deputy IGP, despite the perception that the move is unnecessary.

The public's skepticism is fueled by the timing of the appointment, which comes as the nation prepares for elections. Many are asking whether the government is attempting to exert influence over the police service or whether there are other underlying reasons for the appointment.