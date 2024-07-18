Nigerian Breaks Guiness Records By Playing Videogame Non-Stop for 75 Hours

"No one in the past has broken this record by such a large margin as Oside has. It was first set in 2010 with a time of 24 hours and gradually increased to 50 hours after being beaten seven times in 11 years".

A Nigerian has broken yet another Guinness World Record. Since May 2023, when Hilda Baci set a record for the longest cooking time, more Nigerians have risen to the occasion, taking the challenge to another level.

This time, a young man named Oside Oluwole, also known as "Khoded," has broken the record for the longest hours playing a video game, Dream League Soccer 2023 version, with 75 hours.

GWR noted in an article on Monday that the video game buff beat the last record holder, David Whitefoot, by 25 hours, surpassing his record of 50 hours set in 2022.

"No one in the past has broken this record by such a large margin as Oside has. It was first set in 2010 with a time of 24 hours and gradually increased to 50 hours after being beaten seven times in 11 years," GWR highlighted.

The 24-year-old, a certified biochemist who works at a car dealership selling cars, took on the challenge by playing over 500 matches during his record attempt to raise funds for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.

Contrary to the previous seven record breakers who had played using FIFA or PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER, Khoded played the mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 version on his phone, which, of course, was connected to a television screen.

Khoded encountered and became interested in the mobile game in 2016 and has remained an avid fan since then.

Playing over 500 games to attain his mark of 75 hours, Khoded took a 5-minute break hourly. This he used to nap, eat, rest or use the loo. This was in adherence to GWR guidelines for all "longest marathons". "I enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest", he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the marathon challenge, he said, "It wasn't an easy task, but I must say it was all fun." Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to God, saying, "It was such a great moment; the event was exciting, and I'm grateful to God that it was successful."

On completing the marathon, Kholed was congratulated by an Ogun state House of Assembly member, Seun Adesanya. Taking to a press release, Mr Adesanya wrote, "The Guiness World Records [title] is a testament to Mr Oluwole's dedication, determination and the countless hours of practice he invested in mastering the game."

Khoded, inspired by Baci's success at her cook-a-thon, has come this far and has promised to go even further. He intends to attempt to set more world records by playing soccer video games like the ones mentioned earlier in the FIFA and PES series.