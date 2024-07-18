Gambia: Minister Discloses Disbursement of Over D66m From Women Enterprise Fund

Minister for Gender, Fatou Kinteh, has informed Gambian lawmakers that over D66 million has already been disbursed to women groups across the country, from the Women Enterprise Fund.

She made this disclosure to lawmakers on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, while responding to questions put to her by the Member for Banjul Central, on behalf of the Member for Banjul North, Hon. Muhamed L Bah.

In her question to the Minister, Hon. Njai asked her to provide an update on the disbursement and recovery status of the Women Enterprise Fund since its inception.

In her response, Minister Kinteh said the fund has played a pivotal role in the empowerment of women in the Gambia, especially those in entrepreneurship.

"From its inception to date, a total of D66,320,000.00 was disbursed to women groups in all the regions of the country," Ms. Kinteh said. She went further to report that a total of D56,105,751.48 has been recovered or 69.5 percent of the amount disbursed.

On why the remaining funds from beneficiaries are still unrecovered, Ms Kinteh explained that from what they know, some of the members have paid but group leaders of these women groups have refused to pay the recovered monies into the bank account.

"For some of the members, there was a misunderstanding on the payment mode of their loans even though our staff in the field visited them to coach and mentor them. As a result, we have decided that come next year, we will hire more staff, who will be responsible for loan recovery," Ms Kinteh said. She informed members of the Assembly that the PMO and Finance Ministry has given approval, and come next year, they will hire additional staff to recover the funds.

Hon. Njai further asked the Minister to state the strategic approaches lacking on the side of the Ministry, in recovering the loans.

Minister Kinteh in her response said there were no lapses whatsoever, and their staff are still following all those who took the loans. She said anyone who takes a loan, signs a contract with them where the mode of payment of the loan is stipulated.

On his part, the Member for Sabach Sanjal, Hon. Alhagie Babou Ceesay asked: "Will you be ready to share the list of the women groups that have benefited from the Women Enterprise Fund with the National Assembly from 2021-2023?"

In her response, the Minister said she is ready to do so, but at a later date.

The Member for Sanneh Mentereng asked the Minister to properly reconsider hiring more staff for the recovery of the funds.

Nominated Member Fatoumatta K. Jawara also urged the Minister to provide the list of the women groups that are defaulting in their payments to Members, to which Minister Kinteh said she would do accordingly and would spell out the amounts that each women group owes.