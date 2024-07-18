Gambian Authorities Tasked to Tackle Root Causes of FGM Despite Ban

Global human rights group Amnesty International has urged Gambian authorities to urgently address the root causes of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) despite Gambia's parliament rejecting the proposed bill to lift the ban on the practice on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The group's comments come on the heels of the Monday voting by Gambian lawmakers to stay the criminalisation of the practice in the country.

Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Samira Daoud, welcomed the move by majority lawmakers to reject the Women's (Amendment) Bill, which was brought to the national assembly by Foni Kansala lawmaker, Hon. Almameh Gibba, to revise the ban on FGM.

"In 2015, the adoption of the Women's (Amendment) Act, which criminalizes and sets out punishments for performing, aiding and abetting the practice of FGM, represented a significant milestone in the country's efforts to safeguard girls' and women's rights. It was essential that this progress was protected," she said as quoted on the group's website.

However, she said since the practice was outlawed nine years ago, only two cases have been prosecuted and the first conviction for performing FGM was only made in August last year.

"Moreover, this attempt to repeal the law is a warning sign demonstrating that steps must be taken to make the population more aware of women's rights and the need to eradicate such harmful practices. Due diligence requires effective prevention, protection and reparation, not just criminalisation.

"In addition to banning FGM, the Gambian authorities must do more to enforce the law. We also urge the adoption of a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the issue to change attitudes and norms in order to empower women and girls," Director Daoud said.