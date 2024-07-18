Gambian Authorities Tasked to Tackle Root Causes of FGM Despite Ban

18 July 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Global human rights group Amnesty International has urged Gambian authorities to urgently address the root causes of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) despite Gambia's parliament rejecting the proposed bill to lift the ban on the practice on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The group's comments come on the heels of the Monday voting by Gambian lawmakers to stay the criminalisation of the practice in the country.

Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Samira Daoud, welcomed the move by majority lawmakers to reject the Women's (Amendment) Bill, which was brought to the national assembly by Foni Kansala lawmaker, Hon. Almameh Gibba, to revise the ban on FGM.

"In 2015, the adoption of the Women's (Amendment) Act, which criminalizes and sets out punishments for performing, aiding and abetting the practice of FGM, represented a significant milestone in the country's efforts to safeguard girls' and women's rights. It was essential that this progress was protected," she said as quoted on the group's website.

However, she said since the practice was outlawed nine years ago, only two cases have been prosecuted and the first conviction for performing FGM was only made in August last year.

"Moreover, this attempt to repeal the law is a warning sign demonstrating that steps must be taken to make the population more aware of women's rights and the need to eradicate such harmful practices. Due diligence requires effective prevention, protection and reparation, not just criminalisation.

"In addition to banning FGM, the Gambian authorities must do more to enforce the law. We also urge the adoption of a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the issue to change attitudes and norms in order to empower women and girls," Director Daoud said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.