Nigeria: Again, Nigeria Drops On FIFA Ranking

Nigeria's Super Eagles dropped one spot in the FIFA World Ranking, to 39th place in the July ranking.

In the ranking table by the world football governing body, the Nigerian team maintained its 1,498.93 points from June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the team suffered a massive drop in the June ranking from 30th to 38th after lacklustre performances in the World Cup Qualifying matches.

The drop on the global stage in July, however, did not affect the team's position on the continent, where Nigeria lie fifth behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Cote d 'Ivoire.

On the global scene, three continental competitions and a plethora of international friendlies were held in June and July, with 125 matches contested worldwide.

Having successfully defended their CONMEBOL Copa América crown, Argentina (1st) tightened their grip at the top of the pile. France (2nd) are still their closest challengers, after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024.

Newly crowned European champions Spain (3rd, up 5) have yet more reason to celebrate after hauling themselves into the top three of the ranking.

England (4th, up 1) are just behind the leading pack, having leapfrogged Brazil (5th, down 1). Belgium (6th, down 3) now find themselves outside the top five. (NAN)