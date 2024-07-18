Nigeria: Breaking - Reps to Take Salary 'Pay Cut' for Six Months

The pay cut announced by the lawmakers will affect only their basic salaries, not their allowances.

The House of Representatives has resolved to take a six-month salary cut as a sacrifice due to the economic hardship currently experienced by millions of Nigerians.

The pay cut announced by the lawmakers will affect only their basic salaries, not their allowances which are significantly more than the basic salaries.

The decision to accept the cut followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) during Thursday's plenary.

Mr Isiaka's motion addressed the need to avert looming nationwide protests over economic hardship. However, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu proposed an amendment.

Mr Kalu suggested that the cut is a worthy sacrifice the legislators should make for the next six months.

The motion, as amended, was subsequently adopted by the House when Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put it to a vote.

Mr Tajudeen said the cut is going to affect the N600,000 monthly salaries of the lawmakers.

