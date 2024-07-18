Sudan: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces Nearly $203 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Sudan and Neighboring Countries

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $203 million in additional support for humanitarian partners to continue providing critical assistance for the people of Sudan amid historic levels of humanitarian need.

United Nations — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Representative to the United Nations, announced today nearly $203 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people affected by the conflict in Sudan, including refugees and others who have fled to neighboring countries.

This assistance includes more than $178 million from the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and nearly $25 million through the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

“The people of Sudan are facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Much more needs to be done to help them. I’m proud to announce that the United States is providing an additional $203 million in humanitarian funding to support people in Sudan, Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan affected by this brutal conflict,” said Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield. “We hope this new round of aid serves as a call to action for others to follow suit.”

The United States is the largest single donor to the Sudan emergency response. This support will help meet urgent and lifesaving needs for refugees, internally displaced persons, and others affected by the conflict.

“Three months after the April 15 pledging conference in Paris, only two-thirds of the pledges have been disbursed, and only about a quarter of the response has been funded,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield noted. “And humanitarian access, already severely restricted by the parties to the conflict, threatens to even further shrink.”

PRM Assistant Secretary Julieta Valls Noyes noted after her recent travel to the region, “I was devastated to see the incredible challenges facing civilians caught in the crossfire of the Sudan conflict during my recent travels to Ethiopia and Chad. The United States is committed to continuing support for those who have been displaced and is grateful for those in the region generously hosting people from Sudan.”

More than 25 million people in Sudan are in need of food aid and other humanitarian assistance – including more than 7.7 million people newly displaced inside Sudan.

In addition to humanitarian assistance, the United States continues to urge the parties to the conflict in Sudan to support an immediate ceasefire and to remove barriers to humanitarian access and delivery of aid, including by re-opening the critical Adre border crossing for humanitarian workers.