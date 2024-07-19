Ghana: Ambulance Case - Military Secretary Testifies Jakpa Was Dismissed for Misconduct

The Ghana Armed Forces through its Military Secretary, Air Commodore Nana Adu Gyamfi has testified that Rickard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial was not honorably dismissed from the army, supporting state prosecutors' accusations of misconduct.

The Military Secretary was cross-examined at a hearing today after a subpoena by Jakpa's lawyers, who maintain that he had only been discharged from the army for inefficiency.

But Air Commodore Nana Adu Gyamfi presented documents in evidence that seemed to suggest that the discharge was also a result of specific misconduct determined after disciplinary proceedings.

The evidence presented includes two documents titled "Special Report on Conduct of Lieutenant RA Jakpa (GH/28991)" and "Indebtedness - Officer LT R Jakpa (GH/2899).

While reading the documents related to Jakpa's conduct, Gyamfi revealed that Jakpa was involved in a financial dispute with a local Lebanese businessman, Mr. Tarek Ezziddine, owing him $400 during his service with UNIFIL GH 57.

The documents also detailed several misconduct incidents that were revealed at a disciplinary hearing:

First Interview (02 October 2001): Jakpa left a military vehicle overnight at his home, outside the barracks, after dismissing the driver.

Second Interview (04 September 2002): Jakpa failed to return to his unit, 2 Independent Recce Squadron in Sunyani, after the Officer's Practical Promotion Examination 2002. Reports of his indiscipline were filed by Squadron Leaders Captain E. Owusu-Ansah and Captain B. Gah, noting his failure to return to his unit after attending a course in Accra and the Officer's Practical Promotion Examination, respectively.

Air Commodore Gyamfi also discussed Jakpa's financial misconduct, telling the court that the accused had failed to pay back a $300 he received from the Unit PRI in 2004 due to financial difficulties.

Despite a series of interviews between 2005 and 2007, the witness said Jakpa confirmed his inability to repay the loan, and officials later deducted the Cedi equivalent of $300.00 from Jakpa's salary in June 2007 to settle the debt.