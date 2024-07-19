Ghana: Newmont Gold to Establish 3 Military Bases in Ahafo Region

NewmontGold, a mining company, has pledged to finance the establishment of three military forward operating bases in the Ahafo Region in order to expedite military response time during emergencies and ensure a strong security presence.

The bases, which will be equipped with conference halls, offices, staff quarters, and canteens, are expected to be finished within a three-month timeframe.

They will be located in Kenyasi in the Asutifi North district, Sankore-Nyamenekyere in the Asunafo South district, and Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality.

At a separate groundbreaking ceremonies in Sankore and Kenyasi on Tuesday, Mr Alex Kofi Annin, General Manager, Newmont Gold Ahafo Mines, said military presence in the region would stimulate local economic development.

He observed that the interactions of his organisation with the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and other stakeholders over time have highlighted the necessity for enhanced security measures and faster military response times during emergencies and crises as a top priority.

The General Manager mentioned that in addition to the immediate security enhancements, the initiative would generate employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases, boost local businesses, and serve as a significant deterrent against illegal activities.

Mr Annin expressed concern about the reliance of the RCC on the military unit in the Bono Region to assist the Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) with military support, as there are no established military forward operating bases in the entire Ahafo Region.

"We are dedicated to working closely with the government, traditional authorities and the entire host communities to ensure the success of this project to improve security for all. Together, we're laying the foundation for a safer and prosperous future," he emphasised.

Mr George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, in his remarks, commended Newmont Gold for the completion and handing over of numerous infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects to the host communities to create value and improve lives in the region.

He stated that the establishment of military bases in the region especially Sankore enclave was timely to complement the effort of other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and security before, during and after elections.

The Regional Minister warned actors of politically sponsored violence in the region who unleash wounds to innocent residents, destroy properties, cause untimely deaths of people and put the name of the region into disrepute to stop for their own good.

Mr Boakye added that during the allocation of regional offices and key facilities after the creation of the Ahafo Region, he was told that his hometown (Sankore) is noted for violence so his community deserve military forward operating camp.

"With the arrival of officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in our region, the menace of using family and friends, chiefs, the clergy and politicians to plead for mercy on crimes committed is over," he stressed.

The Paramount Chief of Sankore Traditional Council (STC), Ogyedom Appiah Kubi Paabo Katakyie IV, lauded the move for the establishment of the military bases.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command, Brigadier General Michael Opoku, expressed gratitude to the RCC, Newmont Gold, and other partners for supporting the activities of GAF in the region.