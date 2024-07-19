President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations.

The appointment is pursuant to the advice of the Police Council at its meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, during which Mr Yohuno's exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said Mr Yohuno is a distinguished law enforcement officer, with a career spanning over three decades.

It noted that COP Yohuno had held various key positions within the Ghana Police Service over the years.

Related Articles

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Mr Yohuno on his appointment.

The statement said "President Akufo-Addo extends his heartfelt congratulations to COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno on his well-deserved appointment, and wishes him the very best in the discharge of his duties."

The short profile about COP Yohuno said, he is a distinguished law enforcement officer, with a career spanning over three decades, and has held various key positions within the Ghana Police Service.

Yohuno was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by John Mahama, who was similarly in the last year of his administration.

In January 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and, earlier in 2011, awarded the Grand Medal for his meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

Before that, he was the Divisional Commander for Accra Central from November 2007 to May 2009, during which time he also doubled as the Accra Regional Operations Commander.

He was later appointed Deputy Accra Regional Commander and rose to become the Regional Commander in 2013 until December 5, 2015, when he became the Director-General of the Motor Transport Traffic Department before a reshuffle that made him the Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

He holds an Executive MBA in Project Management, among other academic credentials.