Nigeria: 2024 Utme - JAMB Releases List of Most Preferred Nigerian Universities By Candidates

19 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Zainab Adewale

This would be the fifth time in a row the University of Ilorin would be emerging as the most preferred institution for candidates.

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Lagos State University (LASU) and University of Lagos (UNILAG) have emerged the most preferred tertiary institutions by candidates who sat the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

While UNILORIN ranked first with 64.143 applicants, LASU ranked second with 62,601 applicants and UNILAG ranked third with 59,105 applicants.

JAMB gave the information on Thursday during an ongoing policy meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

This would be the fifth time in a row UNILORIN would be emerging as the most preferred institution for candidates.

However, LASU which ranked third in 2023 had never been in the top 10 list of most preferred institutions.

UNILAG, which ranked second in 2023, 2022, 2021, ranked third place in 2020.

Full list with the number of applicants

University of Ilorin, Kwara State (64,143)

Lagos State University, Ojo. Lagos State (62,601)

University of Lagos (59,105)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (55,481)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state (55,495)

University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State (50,598)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State (48,544)

University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State (47,811)

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun (44,155)

University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State (40,176).

Admission requirements in Nigeria

Apart from sitting the UTME and scoring high marks, candidates are also required to possess senior school certificate examination (SSCE) results with credits in five subjects relevant to their chosen courses of study including English Language and Mathematics.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, also on Thursday directed JAMB and the tertiary institutions to admit only candidates who have attained a minimum of 18 years.

But the minister's directive was immediately rejected by the vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of institutions in attendance, saying the candidates already sat the entrance examination and were not told of the new condition before then.

Mr Mamman immediately agreed with the stakeholders' suggestion and reversed the earlier directive. He said the institutions should then proceed to admit candidates who are aged 16 and above.

