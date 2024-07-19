Nigeria: Lady Dies in Car Crash On Nigerian University Campus

19 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The deceased have been taken to the morgue while other victims are at the hospital.

One person has been confirmed dead in a lone accident that occurred on the campus of the University of Ilorin on Thursday, an official has said.

The university's spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, in a statement, said the motor accident involved 10 passengers.

Mr Akogun, however, neither gave details about the accident nor the details of the deceased person in the unfortunate incident.

"The lone accident involved a commercial bus conveying 10 passengers going out of the campus," Mr Akogun said.

"As soon as it occurred, the University Management immediately commenced rescue operations, and all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre."

Mr Akogun said one of the victims had been referred to the University of llorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after he was stabilised.

Four of the passengers had minor injuries and have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the other five including the driver are presently at the University Health Centre receiving medical attention.

Mr Akogun further said that one of the passengers was brought in dead and "the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.

Accident scene

A video of the accident scene circulating the internet showed a white flipped vehicle with passengers trapped inside.

Some men also appeared to help the trapped passengers while a female student lay in the pool of her blood, motionless.

"This one is gone," a voice in the background said. Another claimed to know the lifeless female student saying, "This girl is dead. This girl is in my faculty."

