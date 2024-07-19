Nigeria: Ogun Approves Construction of Five Major Roads, Others

Though there is still some paperwork to be done, the governor decided to start the reconstruction of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta road to relieve the people of the pain they go through daily.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Ogun State, Ade Akinsanya, says the executive council has approved the construction of five roads across the state.

He dropped the hint on Thursday while giving an update on the ongoing road construction.

The five additional roads are Alagbole-Ajuwon-Akute road, and Toyin-Giwa Hercules road in Oke-Aro, in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Others are Oke-Erinja and Erinja roads in Yewa South as well as Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Mr Akinsanya also spoke on the readiness of the state government to continue with the reconstruction of the remaining 17 kilometres on the Akute-Ijoko road, stating that it would be divided into two phases.

The reconstruction would start from Akute to Oke Aro where the issue of flooding would be addressed while the second phase starts from Oke Aro to Ijoko.

Giving an update on the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta road, the commissioner disclosed that the contract for the reconstruction of the road was awarded on 28 March by the State Executive Council to Craneburg Construction Company.

According to him, the contract was accepted by the company in April, with the necessary administrative process still ongoing at the federal level. He expressed the hope that the contractor would move to the site soon.

"The job will be done in phases beginning from Sango to Abeokuta with four gangs working at the same time. Though there is still some paperwork to be done, the governor decided to start the reconstruction of the road to relieve the people of the pain they go through daily.

"In addition, the governor has facilitated more projects with the federal government. He has also played a major part in 14 different ongoing projects across the state," he said.

The commissioner discloses that his ministry was also collaborating with the federal government to rehabilitate an additional 21 roads across the state, beginning with Ado Odo/Ota, Yewa North and South, as well as Abeokuta North and South.

"One of the key projects the governor has played a major role in is the reconstruction of the Sango-Atan-Owode-Idi-Iroko road. That project is ongoing. The governor facilitated its commencement as the project has been on paper for so many years.

"We have two bridges along that road, and this will bring relief to the people, especially those at Oju-Ore and the roundabout where there is a major problem. That problem will be resolved with a flyover at the location. Then, moving from there to Canaan Land, there will be another bridge, and the road will go all the way to the Idi-Iroko border," Mr Akinsanya said.

He attributed the cause of damage to roads in the state to the dumping of refuse on drainages, and building on waterways that result in flooding.

While assuring the citizens that the government was taking note of roads in all the local government areas, he appealed to the people to exercise patience as the government makes efforts to put them in good shape.